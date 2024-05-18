West Lothian police have ‘growing concerns’ for Livingston schoolboy Brandon Hodgson who has not seen in days
West Lothian police are ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of Livingston schoolboy, Brandon Hodgson.
Brandon, 15 was last seen six days ago in the Howden area at around 9pm on Monday, May 13. He is described as around 5’ 8” tall, of slim build and has short brown curly hair. He is known to have links to Edinburgh and the West Lothian area.
Police are now appealing for information to help trace the 15-year-old.
Inspector Richard Homewood said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Brandon. He has links to West Lothian and the Edinburgh area.
“Anyone who knows where he is should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4205 of 13 May, 2024.”
