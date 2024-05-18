East Lothian crash: 23-year-old man taken to hospital following crash on A1 near New Craighall
A 23-year-old man has been taken to hospital following a road traffic accident in East Lothian.
Emergency services rushed to the scene on the A1 northbound near New Craighall at around 12.40pm. The road was partially blocked following the incident. An image shared with the Evening News shows a car overturned at the side of the road.
Police said the man was taken to hospital ‘as a precaution’ and ‘recovery was arranged for the vehicle.’
The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “About 12.40pm on Saturday, 18 May, 2024, we were called to one car crash on the A1 northbound near to New Craighall, Edinburgh. Emergency services attended and a 23-year-old man was taken to hospital as a precaution.”
They added: “Recovery was arranged for the vehicle. Enquiries are ongoing regarding the circumstances.”
