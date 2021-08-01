Broughton Street Lane: Police investigation after woman, 29, raped in Edinburgh street
A 29-year-old woman has been raped in an Edinburgh street.
The incident happened at the junction of Broughton Street Lane and Union Street, not far from the city centre, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Pictures taken on Sunday show the scene has been sealed off by police, with an officer standing guard at the entrance to Broughton Street Lane.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We received a report of a serious sexual assault against a 29-year-old woman at the junction of Broughton Street Lane and Union Street, Edinburgh.
"The incident was reported around 8.45am on Sunday, 1 August and is believed to have happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.
"Enquiries are at an early stage and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 1244 of 1 August."