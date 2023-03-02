Chelsea Thomson: Missing 12-year-old girl thought to be in Edinburgh is found safe and well
Police said Chelsea Thomson who they believed had travelled to Edinburgh has been found safe and well.
A 12-year-old girl who had last been seen on Monday has been traced safe and well, Police have confirmed. Police launched an appeal on Wednesday and were concerned for Chelsea Thomson from Dundee, who had been missing for two days. It was believed she might have travelled to either Edinburgh or Dumfries and Galloway. Officers from Tayside Police thanked the public for help with their appeal.