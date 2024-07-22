Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Da Vinci rapist Robert Greens is back behind bars after he battered his former wife during a violent rage.

Greens attacked his ex by pinning her against a fence and brandishing a bottle at her home at Scotstoun Avenue, South Queensferry.

The notorious fiend also seized the woman by the face and struck her to the head to her injury during the attack on April 25 last year.

Greens, 47, was arrested following the assault and while being held on remand in HMP Edinburgh he was caught in possession of a SIM card by prison guards between May 2 and 11.

He pleaded guilty to the assault and the charge of possessing a banned communication device when he appeared from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court earlier this month.

Robert Greens has been dubbed the Da Vinci rapist after he carried out a horror sex attack near Rosslyn Chapel | Other 3rd party

Prosecutors accepted a not guilty plea to Greens behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting, swearing, acting in an aggressive manner, repeatedly uttering threatening remarks and repeatedly striking a bus shelter with his fist in South Queensferry on April 25 last year.

Sheriff Douglas Keir sentenced Greens to a 27 month prison sentence backdated to April 27 last year.

The sheriff also issued a non-harassment order banning Greens from having any contact with the victim for the next two years.

Greens was dubbed the Da Vinci rapist after he attacked and raped a student near to Rosslyn Chapel in Midlothian in 2005, a key location in the book The Da Vinci Code by author Dan Brown. The 19-year-old victim from Holland suffered horrific injuries which at first were believed to have been inflicted from a car crash.

Greens initially denied the attack and attempted to blame his twin brother but eventually pleaded guilty to the horror attack at the High Court in Edinburgh in 2005.

The monster admitted dragging the teenage victim along the ground, sitting on her, threatening her with a knife and asking if she was a virgin. He then repeatedly struck her on the face and raped her. Greens was sentenced to a 10 year prison term in April 2006.

He was freed from prison in 2012 having served two-thirds of his sentence but was returned to jail the following year after he breached his release conditions by visiting the home town of his former wife.

He was again released for a second time in 2017 but was again returned to prison following a third breach.

Following his release from prison in 2022, Greens was forced from his home following protests from concerned residents in Danderhall, Midlothian. Residents took turns to sit outside the Neatoune Court property and police were called in several times to keep the peace.

Just months later Greens was allegedly attacked by a family member who discovered him hiding in a cupboard at his ex-wife’s home in Penicuik, Midlothian in January last year.

The convicted sex offender was said to have grown close to his ex following his release from prison but was battered by the raging relative when they discovered him in his ex’s home.