Detectives are appealing for information after the incident on Main Street, Davidson Mains around 11.40am on Wednesday.

A man entered the tanning salon with a knife and demanded money.

He made off with a three figure sum of cash.

Fortunately the staff working were unhurt, but shocked by the incident.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait of CID said :“Thankfully the member of staff working within the shop was unhurt, but extremely shocked by the incident.

“We are looking to trace a man described as being around 5’6” tall, of thin build. He was wearing a black beanie style hat, a black face mask, a black hooded top, black trousers rolled up to the knees and blue trainers.

“He left the shop on a BMX style bike, heading in the direction of Ferry Road.

“We are carrying out a review of CCTV and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area to come forward. We would like to hear from motorists who have dash-cam, you may have captured something that could be of assistance to us.

“Anyone who has information that will assist this investigation is asked to contact us through 101 quoting reference number 1172 of 1 September, 2021 Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

This comes after a salon in Canonmills was robbed on the evening of Friday, August 27 where a three figure sum was also taken.

