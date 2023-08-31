The 27-year-old died in a crash and police later launched a murder investigation

Two men have been arrested in the south of England and charged in connection with the death of a 27-year-old Bo’ness woman.

Amy Rose Wilson was killed on Saturday, July 29 after the silver Vauxhall Vectra she had been driving collided with a black Volkswagen Tiguan in New Carron Road in Falkirk. A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later found abandoned.

Amy Rose was found dead at the scene of the smash, and detectives later launched a murder investigation. On Tuesday, August 29, police arrested a 27-year-old man in Essex and a 53-year-old man in London in connection with Amy Rose’s death. Both men are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, September 1.

Amy-Rose Wilson died in a crash in New Carron Road, Falkirk, last month. Pic: Police Scotland

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace all the occupants of the Mercedes and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch.”

The passenger in Amy’s car, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital and later arrested in connection with an unrelated matter. He was released pending further enquiries.