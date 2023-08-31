Detectives investigating death of Bo'ness woman Amy Rose Wilson arrest and charge two men in England
Two men have been arrested in the south of England and charged in connection with the death of a 27-year-old Bo’ness woman.
Amy Rose Wilson was killed on Saturday, July 29 after the silver Vauxhall Vectra she had been driving collided with a black Volkswagen Tiguan in New Carron Road in Falkirk. A black C-Class Mercedes left the scene and was later found abandoned.
Amy Rose was found dead at the scene of the smash, and detectives later launched a murder investigation. On Tuesday, August 29, police arrested a 27-year-old man in Essex and a 53-year-old man in London in connection with Amy Rose’s death. Both men are due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, September 1.
Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, of Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to trace all the occupants of the Mercedes and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch.”
The passenger in Amy’s car, a 22-year-old man, was taken to hospital and later arrested in connection with an unrelated matter. He was released pending further enquiries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101 quoting incident number 2938 of July 29.