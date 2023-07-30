A murder investigation is underway after a woman died following a fatal crash in Falkirk, with police saying it is “imperative” they find the occupants of a black Mercedes involved in the incident.

Around 6.10pm on Saturday, 29 July, 2023, police were called to the B902 New Carron Road following reports of a crash involving two vehicles.

A 27-year-old woman, the driver of a silver Vauxhall Vectra, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Her male passenger, aged 22, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. A 39-year-old man, who was driving a black Volkswagen Tiguan, suffered minor injuries.

Police say the collision happened after a Mercedes C-Class pursued the Vauxhall onto New Carron Road.

Prior to the crash, officers said there had been an “altercation” involving the occupants of the two vehicles on Foundry Street in Falkirk.

Those in the Mercedes fled the scene after the crash.

Detective Inspector Hazel Reid said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the woman at this very difficult time.

“We have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation and extensive enquiries are ongoing at this time.

“It is imperative we trace the occupants of the black Mercedes who fled the scene.

“We believe this vehicle has pursued the Vauxhall in a dangerous fashion, resulting in a crash with the Volkswagen Tiguan.”

She continued: “Officers are gathering CCTV footage from the surrounding area and door-to-door inquiries are also being carried out.

“I am keen to speak to anyone with any private CCTV, dashcam or any other footage they think would assist the enquiry.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.