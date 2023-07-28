Edinburgh crime: Police helicopter searches for driver of stolen car after crash on major road near Edinburgh
Police are hunting for a driver who fled from a stolen car after it crashed on the A71 near Edinburgh.
Officers were was called out at around 8.30pm on Thursday following reports of a one-vehicle collision involving a red Renault Captur, near to the village of Burnwynd.
Police dogs and the air unit were called to assist with the search, but the driver managed to escape.
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.30pm on Thursday, 27 July, 2023, police were called to the A71 near Burnwynd, following a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a red Renault Captur.
“Enquiries have established that the vehicle had been stolen and there was no trace of the driver in the area. Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”