Edinburgh crime: Police helicopter searches for driver of stolen car after crash on major road near Edinburgh

Driver managed to escape even with the assistance of police dogs and air unit
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 15:06 BST

Police are hunting for a driver who fled from a stolen car after it crashed on the A71 near Edinburgh.

Officers were was called out at around 8.30pm on Thursday following reports of a one-vehicle collision involving a red Renault Captur, near to the village of Burnwynd.

Police dogs and the air unit were called to assist with the search, but the driver managed to escape.

Police are hunting for a driver who fled from a stolen car after it crashed near to the village of Burnwynd, on the border between the City of Edinburgh and West Lothian. Image: Police ScotlandPolice are hunting for a driver who fled from a stolen car after it crashed near to the village of Burnwynd, on the border between the City of Edinburgh and West Lothian. Image: Police Scotland
A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.30pm on Thursday, 27 July, 2023, police were called to the A71 near Burnwynd, following a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a red Renault Captur.

“Enquiries have established that the vehicle had been stolen and there was no trace of the driver in the area. Officers are following a positive line of enquiry.”