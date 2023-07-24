Three men were taken to hospital following a stabbing incident on George Street in the early hours of this morning, which is believed to have followed a fight in a city centre bar.

The Evening News believes one of the men taken to hospital suffered stab wounds. A 23-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a stable condition. A further two men, aged 20 and 24, were also taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police cordoned off the west end of George Street this morning, next to Charlotte Square, at Tigerlily and the Church of Scotland headquarters. Debris remained on the road, with what looked like blood also visible.

The police cordoned off this part of George Street this morning following last night's incident. Photo by Ian Swanson

It has now been revealed that three men were taken to hospital following the incident at 3.15am this morning. An investigation is underway at the major city centre street, with pictures from the scene showing police officers in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 3.15am on Monday, 24 July, 2023 police were called to a report of a disturbance on George Street in Edinburgh. Three men, aged 23, 24 and 31 attended the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident 0316 of 24 July. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

