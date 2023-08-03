The family of a 27-year-old woman who died in a horror crash said they have been left devastated by her death.

Police launched a murder investigation last week after Amy Rose Wilson, from Bo’ness, was killed in a two-car crash on Saturday, July 29. At the time of the crash, she was being pursued by a black Mercedes – the occupants of which had been involved in an ‘altercation’ with Amy Rose in Falkirk’s Foundry Street a short time before.

Those in the Mercedes fled the crash scene, in New Carron Road in Falkirk, at around 6.10pm on Saturday and murder detectives later took over the case.

Amy Rose Wilson from the Bo’ness area died in a two-car collision after being pursued by a black Mercedes on Saturday July 29. Picture: Police Scotland

Amy Rose’s family said in a statement: “We are all devastated by the loss of Amy Rose. We are asking for privacy at what is a very hard time for her family and everyone who knew her.”

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour, said: “Amy Rose’s death is being treated as murder and our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. Our investigation is ongoing and I would like to reassure the public that we have a dedicated team of officers working on this investigation to establish the full circumstances of what happened. If you have any information that could help with our enquiries then please get in touch, no matter how insignificant you might think that information is.”