East Lothian crime: 19-year-old man arrested and charged for a number of house break-ins and car thefts
Police in East Lothian have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man in connection with a number of house break-ins and thefts in East Lothian.
The alleged crimes took place across East Lothian including Dunbar and Musselburgh over a four-day period, between Thursday, 16 November 16 and Sunday, 19 November, 2023.
The house break-ins and car thefts took place in Beveridge Links in Dunbar, Knowesley Park in Haddington, Meetinghouse Drive in Tranent and Stoneyhill Avenue in Musselburgh.
A report has been submitted to the Procurator Fiscal and the man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 18 January, 2024.