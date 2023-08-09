Detectives investigating an attempted murder in North Berwick have charged a 25-year-old man and are now urging witnesses to come forward.

An investigation was launched on July 30, following an incident in Clifford Road and surrounding roads – including those near Tantallon Castle, Whitekirk, Tyninghame – as well as ones near the entrance to Foxlake, Dunbar.

A white Audi A3 and a red Ford Focus, with the registration plate YM65 WWF, were involved in the incident, which occurred at around 8pm. Detectives are asking witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward. They are also seeking information on the whereabouts of the red Ford Focus.

Detective Sergeant Jade Wardell said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident. It is important we gather as much detail as possible, and any small piece of information could prove vital. Also, if anyone has dashcam equipment, please check it as there may be footage which could aid our investigation.”

A 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the attempted murder. He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, August 3.