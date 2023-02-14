A 35-year-old man has been sentenced for serious sexual offences in East Lothian and Fife.Duncan Stanners was sentenced to seven years imprisonment at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday (February 14).

He was found guilty on 18 January, 2023, in connection with the sexual abuse of women on various dates between 2010 and 2020.

Detective Constable Matt Ghilotti said: “I hope this sentencing provides some measure of closure for the victims.

“Sexual abuse has no place in our society and any reports made to Police Scotland will be robustly investigated.

“If you are experiencing abuse, or know someone who is, please contact us direct or through our partner agencies. We will take action, no matter the timescale.”

