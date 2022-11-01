Police are appealing for information following a break-in and a number of thefts from a premises in East Lothian.

The incident is believed to have taken place at Wallyford Industrial Estate between 1am and 2am on Monday, 31 October, 2022.

Three cars and a number of keys were stolen from the premises.

Two of the cars have been recovered from Robertson Avenue, Prestonpans, and Prestonpans Railway Station respectively. The third vehicle – a silver BMW 3 Series (KG53 HZV) – is still outstanding.

Detective Constable Steven Neill, from Dalkeith CID, said: “We are carrying out extensive enquiries into this break-in and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

“If you believe you can assist our enquiries, or have potential CCTV or dashcam footage from the area, please call police on 101, quoting incident 0834 of 31 October.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”