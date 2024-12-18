A teenage boy has been arrested after an object was “thrown at a police vehicle” in East Lothian.

The alleged incident took place on Tranent High Street at around 11.30am on Tuesday, December 17. Police were seen running down the busy street after their vehicle was targeted.

Officers have confirmed that a 15-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.25am on Tuesday, 17 December, 2024, an object was thrown at a police vehicle.

“A 15-year-old male youth was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and a report has been sent to the relevant authorities.”