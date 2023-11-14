Two men, both age 21, were caught with a haul of cannabis by a Police Scotland dog.

A clever police dog used his ‘copper’s nose’ to corner two men who were carrying a haul of cannabis in Musselburgh.

The men, both 21, were chased by the animal from the Police Dogs unit on North High Street in Musselburgh on Thursday after he spotted them acting suspiciously. Police said they were caught with a dealers’ quantity of the drug and were arrested and held in custody.

One was issued with an official warning and officers said an investigation is ongoing in relation to the other man.

