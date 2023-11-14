News you can trust since 1873
East Lothian crime: Two men caught in Musselburgh's North High Street with cannabis after police dog corners them

Two men, both age 21, were caught with a haul of cannabis by a Police Scotland dog.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 14th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 14:12 GMT
A clever police dog used his ‘copper’s nose’ to corner two men who were carrying a haul of cannabis in Musselburgh.

The men, both 21, were chased by the animal from the Police Dogs unit on North High Street in Musselburgh on Thursday after he spotted them acting suspiciously. Police said they were caught with a dealers’ quantity of the drug and were arrested and held in custody.

One was issued with an official warning and officers said an investigation is ongoing in relation to the other man.

Police Scotland Dogs unit caught the menPolice Scotland Dogs unit caught the men
Police Scotland Dogs unit caught the men

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, both aged 21 years, were arrested for alleged drugs offences after being stopped by police, including PD Oakley, on North High Street near to Gracefield Court, Musselburgh, around 7.40pm on Thursday, November 9. One of the men was issued with a Recorded Police Warning and enquiries are ongoing in relation to the other man.”

