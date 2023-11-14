East Lothian crime: Two men caught in Musselburgh's North High Street with cannabis after police dog corners them
A clever police dog used his ‘copper’s nose’ to corner two men who were carrying a haul of cannabis in Musselburgh.
The men, both 21, were chased by the animal from the Police Dogs unit on North High Street in Musselburgh on Thursday after he spotted them acting suspiciously. Police said they were caught with a dealers’ quantity of the drug and were arrested and held in custody.
One was issued with an official warning and officers said an investigation is ongoing in relation to the other man.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Two men, both aged 21 years, were arrested for alleged drugs offences after being stopped by police, including PD Oakley, on North High Street near to Gracefield Court, Musselburgh, around 7.40pm on Thursday, November 9. One of the men was issued with a Recorded Police Warning and enquiries are ongoing in relation to the other man.”