East Lothian police hunt driver who 'fled from scene' after crashing into cars

Police are hunting for the driver of a car who ‘fled the scene’ after crashing into two parked cars in East Lothian.

The collision happened around 6.30am on Friday, September 6, 2024 on High Street in Tranent.

According to officers, a silver Kia Creed collided with two parked vehicles causing them damage. The driver of the Kia Creed thereafter made off on foot and is believed to have headed towards Loch Road via Ladys Close.

Officers attended and there were no reports of any injuries. Enquiries remain ongoing to trace the driver of the car and officers are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Sergeant Jennifer Niven said: “We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage of significance, to please get in touch.

“In addition, anyone who may be able to identify the driver of the Kia Creed before or during the crash is asked to get in contact with police.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0546 of Friday, 6 September 2024.”