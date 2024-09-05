East Lothian police charge 13-year-old boys in connection with assault on pregnant woman at bus stop
The woman was waiting at a bus stop in Tranent, East Lothian, when she said she was allegedly pushed off a bench by ‘two high school students’ at around 6.20pm on Friday, August 30.
The victim was said to have been taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary, with her husband having said on social media that she later lost the pregnancy.
Police launched an investigation following the attack and two 13-year-old boys have been charged and reported in connection with the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following a report on August 30, that a female was assaulted at a bus stop in Tranent, extensive enquiries were carried out by the East Lothian Community Police Team. Two 13 year old boys have now been charged and reported.”