East Lothian police charge 13-year-old boys in connection with assault on pregnant woman at bus stop

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 5th Sep 2024, 14:58 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 15:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Two teenage boys have been charged in connection with an assault on a pregnant woman which her family said caused her to suffer a miscarriage.

The woman was waiting at a bus stop in Tranent, East Lothian, when she said she was allegedly pushed off a bench by ‘two high school students’ at around 6.20pm on Friday, August 30.

The victim was said to have been taken to Edinburgh’s Royal Infirmary, with her husband having said on social media that she later lost the pregnancy.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police launched an investigation following the attack and two 13-year-old boys have been charged and reported in connection with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Following a report on August 30, that a female was assaulted at a bus stop in Tranent, extensive enquiries were carried out by the East Lothian Community Police Team. Two 13 year old boys have now been charged and reported.”

Related topics:East Lothian