A specialist police search team began searching an area Calder Grove, where she lived with her partner, on Wednesday, September 4.

The 35-year-old was last known to be safe and well on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, when she was seen on Facetime. She was officially reported missing on January 5. She has never gone missing before.

Khasha is described as around 5ft tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and long, blonde hair. She also has tattoos, one which is visible on her right wrist and says ‘Forever’.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson said: “We continue to follow up several lines of enquiry and are working to find answers for Khasha’s family.

“As with every missing person inquiry, all aspects of Khasha’s life have been, and continue to be, explored. We know she would never miss events such as her daughter’s birthday and Christmas, and we have to consider the possibility she may have come to harm.

“We are constantly evaluating and exploring all the information we have and remain open minded. We are doing everything we can to find her.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3915 of 5 January 2024.

1 . Not seen since October Khasha Smith, 35, has not been seen since October 10 and has not been in touch with her family since then. | Police Scotland/PA Wire Photo: supplied Photo Sales

2 . Police speak to media Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson spoke to the media on Wednesday September 4 about the search of missing Khasha Smith. | LISA FERGUSON Photo: Lisa Ferguson Photo Sales

3 . Specialist team deployed A specialist police search team has been deployed in the search for an Edinburgh mother who has been missing for almost a year. | LISA FERGUSON Photo: Lisa Ferguson Photo Sales