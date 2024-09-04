Khasha Smith: Police launch renewed search for missing Edinburgh mother - in pictures

Published 4th Sep 2024, 21:14 BST

Police have launched a renewed search for missing Edinburgh mother Khasha Smith who was last seen nearly a year ago.

A specialist police search team began searching an area Calder Grove, where she lived with her partner, on Wednesday, September 4.

The 35-year-old was last known to be safe and well on Tuesday, October 10, 2023, when she was seen on Facetime. She was officially reported missing on January 5. She has never gone missing before.

Khasha is described as around 5ft tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and long, blonde hair. She also has tattoos, one which is visible on her right wrist and says ‘Forever’.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson said: “We continue to follow up several lines of enquiry and are working to find answers for Khasha’s family.

 “As with every missing person inquiry, all aspects of Khasha’s life have been, and continue to be, explored. We know she would never miss events such as her daughter’s birthday and Christmas, and we have to consider the possibility she may have come to harm.

 “We are constantly evaluating and exploring all the information we have and remain open minded. We are doing everything we can to find her.”

 Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3915 of 5 January 2024. 

Khasha Smith, 35, has not been seen since October 10 and has not been in touch with her family since then.

Khasha Smith, 35, has not been seen since October 10 and has not been in touch with her family since then.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson spoke to the media on Wednesday September 4 about the search of missing Khasha Smith.

Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson spoke to the media on Wednesday September 4 about the search of missing Khasha Smith.

A specialist police search team has been deployed in the search for an Edinburgh mother who has been missing for almost a year.

A specialist police search team has been deployed in the search for an Edinburgh mother who has been missing for almost a year.

The team is searching in the Calder Grove area of Edinburgh - where she lived with her partner.

The team is searching in the Calder Grove area of Edinburgh - where she lived with her partner.

