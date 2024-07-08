Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It has been six months since Edinburgh mum Khasha Smith was reported missing to police, here is everything we know so far.

Timeline

Khasha Smith was reported missing on Friday, January 5, from the Calder area of the city, after concerns were raised by her family, who had not heard from her since Saturday, November 4, 2023.

On January 7, Police officers in Edinburgh appealed for help from the public to trace the 35-year-old woman, adding that she was known to frequent the Gorgie area of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police search was ramped up over the weekend of January 21/22, with officers carrying out searches near Calder Grove and neighbouring wooded areas. Specialist officers were seen searching a car park area in the Calder area where the 35-year-old mother of three lived.

Khasha Smith, 35, who has not been seen since October 10 and has not been in touch with her "very close" family since then. Picture: Police Scotland/PA Wire | Police Scotland/PA Wire

On January 24, we reported that officers donned wet suits and life jackets before carrying out a search operation at the Union Canal close to Khasha’s home. The flat was boarded up and police were no longer guarding the door. It was also revealed that Khasha had not been seen in person by anyone since October 10, 2023.

On January 31, Khasha’s loved ones pleaded for anyone too scared to come forward to pass on any information anonymously. In an emotional post on Facebook, Carrie Duke wrote: “Khasha we need you home now, we are so worried about you. our whole world has collapsed in on us.”

On March 4, her distraught family spoke in front of the cameras at a police press conference, revealing how desperate they are for information. Khasha's 18-year-old daughter Calley Smith and her mum Nicola Neil made emotional pleas for help to find her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same police press conference, Detective Chief Inspector Bob Williamson said he believed the missing mum-of-three "may have come to harm".

The family of Khasha Smith spoke of their 'nightmare' as they spoke at a press conference on Monday, March 4. Picture: PA | PA Media

Description

Khasha is around 5ft tall, with a slim build. She has blue eyes and long, blonde hair. She also has tattoos, one which is visible on her right wrist and says ‘Forever’. It is understood that Khasha often visits the Gorgie, Broomhouse and Wester Hailes areas.

Missing Edinburgh woman Khasha Smith has not been seen since November.

Latest

When asked to comment on the ongoing investigation, Police Scotland told the Evening News on Monday, July 8, just over six months since Khasha Smith was reported missing: “Khasha Smith is still a missing person. Enquiries are ongoing.”

How you can help