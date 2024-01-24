Missing mother-of-three Khasha Smith has not been seen since October 10.

Police have been searching a culvert near the Union Canal in their bid to trace missing mother-of-three Khasha Smith.

Ms Smith, 35, was reported missing on January 5 after concerns were raised by her family, who have not heard from her since November 4. She was last seen on October 10.

The Scottish Sun reported specialist police officers were seen on Wednesday donning wet suits and life jackets before heading for the Union Canal close to Ms Smith's home in Calder Grove.

It follows police searches within the past few days of wooded areas nearby and a car park in the area. Last week, police distributed posters in the Calder area to remind the public Ms Smith was still missing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The searches are part of the ongoing police investigation in relation to missing person Khasha Smith.”

Earlier this month, Inspector Keith Forrester said: “We are extremely concerned for Khasha. She normally maintains contact with her family and it is unusual for her to not be in touch for this length of time. I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Khasha or who may have any information which could assist in us locating her to get in touch. Please don’t think what you know is irrelevant, let us decide its significance, your information could be vital in helping us trace Khasha.”

Khasha is around 5ft tall, with a slim build. She has blue eyes and long, blonde hair. She also has tattoos, one which is visible on her right wrist and says ‘Forever’. It is understood that Khasha often visits the Gorgie, Broomhouse and Wester Hailes areas.