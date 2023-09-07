Edinbugh Clifton Terrace death: 34-year-old man charged after crash which killed pensioner
A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Edinburgh’s Clifton Terrace
A man has been charged in connection with the death of a pensioner who was hit by a bus in Edinburgh city centre.
A 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Clifton Terrace, near Haymarket Terrace, on 4 February 2023.
Police Scotland said on Thursday that a 34-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident.
The man will appear in court at a later date.