News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Edinbugh Clifton Terrace death: 34-year-old man charged after crash which killed pensioner

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car on Edinburgh’s Clifton Terrace
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 7th Sep 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 18:07 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged in connection with the death of a pensioner who was hit by a bus in Edinburgh city centre.

A 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on Clifton Terrace, near Haymarket Terrace, on 4 February 2023.

Police Scotland said on Thursday that a 34-year-old man has now been charged in connection with the incident.

The man will appear in court at a later date.