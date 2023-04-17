Edinburgh armed police lock down street before arresting man with 'imitation firearm'

Armed police swooped on a busy Edinburgh street on Monday evening after recieving reports of a man brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.

The incident, on Drum Street in Gilmerton, saw several armed officers in attendance, with the entire street closed off to vehicles and pedestrians.

Witnesses reported seeing police officers standing guard outside a row of shops just after 5pm.

Edinburgh armed police locked down Drum Street in Gilmerton on Monday evening.

Officers later confirmed that a 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, which saw police recover an imitation firearm.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 4.30pm on Monday, 17 April, 2023, police were called to the Drum Street area of Edinburgh, following a report of a man seen with a possible firearm.

