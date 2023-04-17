News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh armed police lock down street before arresting man with 'imitation firearm'

Police rushed to the scene just after 5pm as street was closed off to vehicles and pedestrians

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 17th Apr 2023, 20:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 20:41 BST

Armed police swooped on a busy Edinburgh street on Monday evening after recieving reports of a man brandishing what appeared to be a firearm.

The incident, on Drum Street in Gilmerton, saw several armed officers in attendance, with the entire street closed off to vehicles and pedestrians.

Witnesses reported seeing police officers standing guard outside a row of shops just after 5pm.

Edinburgh armed police locked down Drum Street in Gilmerton on Monday evening.Edinburgh armed police locked down Drum Street in Gilmerton on Monday evening.
Officers later confirmed that a 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident, which saw police recover an imitation firearm.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 4.30pm on Monday, 17 April, 2023, police were called to the Drum Street area of Edinburgh, following a report of a man seen with a possible firearm.

“Officers attended and a 43-year-old man was arrested in connection with the matter. An imitation firearm was recovered and there was no threat to the public. Enquiries remain ongoing.”

