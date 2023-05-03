Detectives investigating an attempted murder where a man was attacked with a machete in Edinburgh are searching for key witnesses.

Police say a 20-year-old man who left a pub in Main Street, in the Davidson Mains area, was set upon by three men at around midnight on Friday, April 20. The men, who were dressed in dark coloured clothing and balaclavas, reportedly attacked the man with a machete. The victim was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh by ambulance with serious injuries. Soon after, police launched an attempted murder investigation.

Nearly two weeks on from the attack, officers have renewed an appeal for information. They are urging several witnesses to come forward, including the drivers of vehicles seen in the area and a cyclist. Police said their enquiries have established that a dark coloured 4x4 vehicle, possibly a Range Rover, a smaller light coloured car and a further light coloured vehicle were driving from Quality Street onto Main Street, at around 12.01am on the night of the incident. Detectives are also keen to trace a pedal cyclist, who was seen travelling from Cramond Road South onto Quality Street at the time and who returned minutes later. Police believe none of these vehicles were involved, however, they believe the occupants may be able to help their investigation.

Detective Inspector Kevin Tait said: “None of these vehicles were involved in the attack but they passed the area shortly before or while the incident was ongoing. The occupants may have information which could help our investigation so if this was you please get in touch and speak to our officers. If you believe this was you and you have kept dashcam footage then again we would be keen to review this.