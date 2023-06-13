An Edinburgh charity has been left ‘badly shaken up’ after one of its vans was set on fire, significantly impacting their ability to be able to get food out to some of the most vulnerable groups in the Capital and the surrounding areas.

Cyrenians, who aim to tackle the causes and consequences of homelessness, say the incident took place around 10.30pm outside their FareShare Depot in Jane Street, Leith.

The van was completely destroyed – but fortunately there was no damage to the building.

Craig Buchan, FareShare Depot services manager, said: “We're fortunate that no-one was hurt and that no damage has been done to the building."

“As a team, many of whom are volunteers, we are badly shaken up by this incident and our operations, which supply food to those in need, will be significantly impacted this week.

“We are working on getting a replacement van organised as soon as we are able, but without doubt, several tonnes of food will be wasted, food pantries will be cancelled and a high number of the 20,000 beneficiaries we support every week will go without food."

Alan Rouane, a representative from FareShare UK, added: "We're doing everything we can to divert deliveries to other sites and to support services in Central and Southeast Scotland.”

The blaze could be seen for miles on Sunday evening as police officers assisted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) at the scene.

Enquiries to establish the cause of the fire are ongoing and police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Christina Yeoman, from Gayfield CID, said: “We can be thankful that no one was hurt as a result of this fire.

“As our investigation continues, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have information, or potential CCTV or dashcam footage from the area.