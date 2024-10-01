3 . Pensioner's series of sexual offences

A pensioner who carried out a series of offences including exposing himself and watching men urinate in public toilets was jailed in September. Robert Cockburn, 77, had previously been jailed and placed on an ASBO following separate offending last year. But following his release from prison Cockburn began to breach a court ASBO by entering the public toilets in Port Seton, East Lothian. He was arrested on July 7 and after spending the night in custody he appeared at the capital court to admit the offence the following day. Over the next four weeks Cockburn committed further offences at public toilets at Waverley train station in Edinburgh and exposed himself to members of the public at the High Street in Musselburgh. He also exposed himself to others at a dental practice in Prestonpans. Cockburn pleaded guilty to a total of 13 offences including breaches of bail at a court hearing in Edinburgh in August and sentence was deferred for the possibility of the pensioner being admitted to a care home. The court heard in September that there was no indication a care home was willing to accept him as a resident. Sheriff Roderick Flinn said he had no option but to impose a custodial sentence and Cockburn was jailed for a total of eight months across all charges. Cockburn was also placed on the sex offenders register for 10 years. | Alexander Lawrie