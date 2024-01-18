Watch more of our videos on Shots!

British Transport Police are appealing for information after a “racially aggravated altercation” on a train between Edinburgh Waverly and Galashiels.

Officers said a man boarded the 8.42pm train from Edinburgh Waverly and during his journey, engaged in racially offensive language which caused distress to other passengers. The man later left the train at Galashiels railway station. The incident took place on Friday 15 December between 9.10pm and 9.22pm.

The man is described as being short with a medium build. He is white, spoke with a Scottish accent and is in his late 40s or early 50s. He has dirty fair hair and a receding hairline and was clean shaven at the time of the incident. He was wearing glasses, a blue top and blue jeans.

The man is described as being short, with a medium build and is in his late 40s or early 50s. Photo: Lisa Ferguson