Part of the road was closed off during disturbance which led to the arrest of a man

Armed police in Edinburgh swooped on a busy city street last night after reports of a man “acting in a threatening and abusive manner”.

A huge emergency response – with both uniformed and armed officers – was seen in attendance on Ferry Road around 8.35pm on Tuesday evening (August 22).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which led to the part of the street being cordoned off by police until the early hours of Wednesday morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35pm on Tuesday, 22 August, officers attended at an address on Ferry Road in Edinburgh following a report of a man acting in a threatening and abusive manner.