Edinburgh crime: Armed police lock down Ferry Road for six hours as disturbance leads to arrest of man, 28
Armed police in Edinburgh swooped on a busy city street last night after reports of a man “acting in a threatening and abusive manner”.
A huge emergency response – with both uniformed and armed officers – was seen in attendance on Ferry Road around 8.35pm on Tuesday evening (August 22).
A 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident, which led to the part of the street being cordoned off by police until the early hours of Wednesday morning.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.35pm on Tuesday, 22 August, officers attended at an address on Ferry Road in Edinburgh following a report of a man acting in a threatening and abusive manner.
“Around 2.15am on Wednesday, 23 August, a 28-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, 24 August, 2023.”