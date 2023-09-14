News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Assault at Muirhouse Parkway pitches during Craigroyston Community Youth Football game

The assault was reported following a community youth football match.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 17:27 BST
Detectives have launched an investigation after reports of an assault at a youth football game in Edinburgh.

The incident took place at the football pitches on Muirhouse Parkway during a Craigroyston Community Youth Football game on Sunday, September 10. Police Scotland is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact 101 and ask to speak to Gayfield CID.

