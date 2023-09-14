Edinburgh crime: Assault at Muirhouse Parkway pitches during Craigroyston Community Youth Football game
The assault was reported following a community youth football match.
Watch more videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives have launched an investigation after reports of an assault at a youth football game in Edinburgh.
The incident took place at the football pitches on Muirhouse Parkway during a Craigroyston Community Youth Football game on Sunday, September 10. Police Scotland is asking anyone who witnessed the incident to contact 101 and ask to speak to Gayfield CID.