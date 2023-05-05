News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: CCTV appeal as man suffers facial injuries in serious assault in toilets of cocktail bar

Police hunting for male with Glaswegian accent following incident

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 5th May 2023, 12:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th May 2023, 13:15 BST

A man has suffered facial injuries after being seriously assaulted in the toilets of a pub in Edinburgh city centre.

Police Scotland has released CCTV images of a male officers would like to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation.

The incident took place around 10.05pm on Friday, 3 February, 2023, within the toilets of a cocktail bar on Forrest Road.

The man in the image, right, is described as being of large build and aged in his 40s, with a Glaswegian accent and short, shaved hair which is receding at the front.
The man in the images is described as being of large build and aged in his 40s, with a Glaswegian accent and short, shaved hair which is receding at the front.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with “Boss” written on the front in white and grey writing, with dark trousers.

Detective Constable Chris Stewart, Edinburgh Division, said: “I would urge this man or anyone who knows him to please make contact with us. I would also ask anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone with information relating to the incident, to please speak to officers via 101, quoting reference 4058 of 3 February.”

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

