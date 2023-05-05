A man has suffered facial injuries after being seriously assaulted in the toilets of a pub in Edinburgh city centre.

Police Scotland has released CCTV images of a male officers would like to speak to as part of an ongoing investigation.

The incident took place around 10.05pm on Friday, 3 February, 2023, within the toilets of a cocktail bar on Forrest Road.

The man in the image, right, is described as being of large build and aged in his 40s, with a Glaswegian accent and short, shaved hair which is receding at the front.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with “Boss” written on the front in white and grey writing, with dark trousers.

Detective Constable Chris Stewart, Edinburgh Division, said: “I would urge this man or anyone who knows him to please make contact with us. I would also ask anyone who witnessed the assault, or anyone with information relating to the incident, to please speak to officers via 101, quoting reference 4058 of 3 February.”