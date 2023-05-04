Police have issued the description of a teenage girl after a 58-year-old woman was pushed over and injured in Dalkeith.

The incident happened in the Jarnac Court and High Street area of the town around 8.50pm on Sunday April 30.

Police said an altercation took place between a group of youths, resulting in the 58-year-old woman being pushed over and injured. Officers said the person involved was female, white and around 16 years old. She is described as being of a medium/heavier build with her hair in a bun and wearing a vest top.

Police say the assault took place in the Jarnac Court and High Street area of Dalkeith. Picture Scott Louden.

Detective Constable Gordon Wilson issued an appeal to the public for information on the assault. He said: “Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who may be able to help to come forward. We would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard any disturbance in the area around that time.

“Anyone with information can call 101, quoting reference 3576 of 30 April, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

