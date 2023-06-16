News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: CCTV appeal as police hunt teenager over incident on train between Newcastle and Edinburgh

The incident happened between Newcastle and Edinburgh and Inverkeithing
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

A teenager has been captured on CCTV as police investigate an incident on a train between Newcastle and Edinburgh.

Officers said the incident took place on Friday 10 March 2023, between approximately 6pm and 7.30pm, as the train was heading to Waverley Station.

The teenager is described as white, aged between 17 and 18 years old, with light brown coloured hair which is shaved at the sides and back with a longer style on top. He was wearing a purple jumper with ‘Champion’ written on the front, blue loose-fitting jeans, a distinctive multi-coloured retro style North Face jacket.

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a male they want to speak to in connection with an incident on a train between Newcastle and Edinburgh.British Transport Police have released CCTV images of a male they want to speak to in connection with an incident on a train between Newcastle and Edinburgh.
A spokesperson the British Transport Police said: “We are appealing for the male pictured, or anyone who knows him, to get in touch via text on 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting incident reference number 2300028810.

“Alternatively, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.”

