An Edinburgh man who downloaded vile child abuse images depicting the rape of infants has been jailed and placed on the Sex Offenders Register for life. Christopher Donaldson was caught with a horrific haul of images and films including images of children under the age of 12 months being sexually abused by men.

The 34-year-old also distributed some of the harrowing movies involving male and female children to people online. He appeared in the dock at Edinburgh Sheriff Court for sentencing last Wednesday, April 5, after previously pleading guilty to charges of possessing and distributing the material over a four week period in 2021.

Sheriff Alison Stirling jailed Donaldson for three years and placed him on the Sex Offenders Register for an indefinite period. Fiscal depute Ross Price told the court police officers raided Donaldson’s home in the Stenhouse area following an anonymous tip off in October 2021.

The court was told the offender was at home with his partner when police arrived and he had admitted he had downloaded the images. Officers seized two mobile phones from the property and, following a forensic examination, the movies were found hidden on the devices. Mr Price said the images showed male and female children aged between “under one-years-old and 15-years-old” being sexually abused by men.

The fiscal said Donaldson had been sent a total of 149 files through the Telegram messaging service and that he had then sent on 90 of the images to other perverts online. Donaldson admitted to possessing and distributing indecent images of children between September 10 and October 5 2021.