CCTV images have been released of a man wanted in connection with alleged assault

Police are looking to speak with a man following an alleged assault on an Edinburgh to Glaagow train.

British Transport Police said the incident took place on board a ScotRail service from Waverley Station to Queen Street on Sunday, September 3, at around 6pm.

Officers believe that the male shown in the images may have information that could assist them and are urging the male, or any members of the public who recognise him, to contact police.

British Transport Police have launched an appeal to try to trace a man in relation to an assault on board a train from Edinburgh to Glasgow. Photo: BTP

The male is described as white, approximately 5ft 8 in height, aged around 40 years old, with auburn/red hair and beard and of a heavy build. He was seen to be wearing distinctive bright coloured pattern trousers, a baseball cap and a denim jacket with a Tasmanian Devil motif on its back.