Edinburgh crime: Cops hunt man with Tasmanian devil motif on jacket after attack on Edinburgh to Glasgow train
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are looking to speak with a man following an alleged assault on an Edinburgh to Glaagow train.
British Transport Police said the incident took place on board a ScotRail service from Waverley Station to Queen Street on Sunday, September 3, at around 6pm.
Officers believe that the male shown in the images may have information that could assist them and are urging the male, or any members of the public who recognise him, to contact police.
The male is described as white, approximately 5ft 8 in height, aged around 40 years old, with auburn/red hair and beard and of a heavy build. He was seen to be wearing distinctive bright coloured pattern trousers, a baseball cap and a denim jacket with a Tasmanian Devil motif on its back.
Anyone with information is asked to contact British Transport Police by text on 61016 or calling them on 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 2300103757. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be passed anonymously.