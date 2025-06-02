Edinburgh crime: Edinburgh named among 10 UK areas with highest rates of reoffending

In a single year, City of Edinburgh’s reoffending rates rose by 42% – the Capital seeing one of the highest increases in the UK.

The security training and licensing experts at Get Licensed have utilised ONS data to reveal the UK areas with the most criminal reoffenders. This data has also been broken down by age, gender and offence type on a national scale.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 UK areas with the biggest increase in criminal's reoffending – and where Edinburgh ranks.

You can find the full report here – www.get-licensed.co.uk/reports/reoffending-rates-uk

2 . Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands - rank 1st Percentage of offenders who reoffend. Apr 2021 to Mar 2022: 16.3%. Apr 2022 to Mar 2023: 26.3%. Relative difference: 61%. Photo: Google Street View

3 . West Somerset, South West - rank 2nd Percentage of offenders who reoffend. Apr 2021 to Mar 2022: 17.8%. Apr 2022 to Mar 2023: 27.9%. Relative difference: 57%. Photo: Google Street View