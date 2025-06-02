Edinburgh crime: Edinburgh named among 10 UK areas with highest rates of reoffending

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 14:40 BST
Updated 3rd Jun 2025, 12:30 BST

As prison overcrowding spikes, the UK government is under increasing pressure to overhaul the prison system. But reoffending remains a critical issue.

In a single year, City of Edinburgh’s reoffending rates rose by 42% – the Capital seeing one of the highest increases in the UK.

The security training and licensing experts at Get Licensed have utilised ONS data to reveal the UK areas with the most criminal reoffenders. This data has also been broken down by age, gender and offence type on a national scale.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 10 UK areas with the biggest increase in criminal's reoffending – and where Edinburgh ranks.

You can find the full report here – www.get-licensed.co.uk/reports/reoffending-rates-uk

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 10 UK areas with the biggest increase in reoffending. Photo: Pixabay.

1. The 10 UK areas with the biggest increase in reoffending

Scroll through our photo gallery to see the 10 UK areas with the biggest increase in reoffending. Photo: Pixabay. Photo: Pixabay

Photo Sales
Percentage of offenders who reoffend. Apr 2021 to Mar 2022: 16.3%. Apr 2022 to Mar 2023: 26.3%. Relative difference: 61%.

2. Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands - rank 1st

Percentage of offenders who reoffend. Apr 2021 to Mar 2022: 16.3%. Apr 2022 to Mar 2023: 26.3%. Relative difference: 61%. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Percentage of offenders who reoffend. Apr 2021 to Mar 2022: 17.8%. Apr 2022 to Mar 2023: 27.9%. Relative difference: 57%.

3. West Somerset, South West - rank 2nd

Percentage of offenders who reoffend. Apr 2021 to Mar 2022: 17.8%. Apr 2022 to Mar 2023: 27.9%. Relative difference: 57%. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Percentage of offenders who reoffend. Apr 2021 to Mar 2022: 11.6%. Apr 2022 to Mar 2023: 17.4%. Relative difference: 50%.

4. Glasgow City, Scotland - rank 3rd

Percentage of offenders who reoffend. Apr 2021 to Mar 2022: 11.6%. Apr 2022 to Mar 2023: 17.4%. Relative difference: 50%. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:United KingdomPoliceEdinburghPrisons
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice