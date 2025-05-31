Edinburgh crime: Edinburgh's 15 most ‘dangerous’ streets after dark according to locals

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 31st May 2025, 04:45 BST

While Edinburgh is a very safe city to live in, there are some streets in Auld Reekie where residents often feel unsafe after dark.

In 2024, official figures showed that Edinburgh, which ranked seventh among the most dangerous areas in Scotland, saw 34,976 crimes over the course of 2023 into 2024.

A closer look at the numbers reveals significant rates of crimes of dishonesty (17,099 incidents), road traffic offences (8,439 incidents) and violent crime (7,278 incidents) – all of which underscore the need for effective security in Scotland’s capital city.

Often, though, crime rates alone do not tell the full story. Indeed, for many of the city’s residents, perception plays just as big a role in determining where they feel safe. While some areas are statistically more dangerous, personal experience often influences people’s choices just as much. So, which areas do people tend to avoid?

We asked our Evening News readers which city streets they feel unsafe on a night – and lots of you replied.

Browse our picture gallery to see Edinburgh streets that locals say can often feel dangerous after dark – and please tell us your own thoughts in the comments section before you go.

Take a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh's 15 most ‘dangerous’ streets after dark, according to locals. Photo: Pixabay

1. Edinburgh's 15 most ‘dangerous’ streets after dark - gallery

Take a look through our gallery to see Edinburgh's 15 most ‘dangerous’ streets after dark, according to locals. Photo: Pixabay Photo: Pixabay

We asked our readers which streets in Edinburgh they feel unsafe walking in at night - and Niddrie Mains Road was named among them.

2. Niddrie Mains Road

We asked our readers which streets in Edinburgh they feel unsafe walking in at night - and Niddrie Mains Road was named among them. Photo: Google Street View

We asked our readers which streets in Edinburgh they feel unsafe walking in at night - and South Bridge was named among them.

3. South Bridge

We asked our readers which streets in Edinburgh they feel unsafe walking in at night - and South Bridge was named among them. Photo: Google Street View

We asked our readers which streets in Edinburgh they feel unsafe walking in at night - and The Meadows, while not a street as such, was named among them.

4. The Meadows

We asked our readers which streets in Edinburgh they feel unsafe walking in at night - and The Meadows, while not a street as such, was named among them. Photo: Google Street View

