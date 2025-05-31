In 2024, official figures showed that Edinburgh, which ranked seventh among the most dangerous areas in Scotland, saw 34,976 crimes over the course of 2023 into 2024.

A closer look at the numbers reveals significant rates of crimes of dishonesty (17,099 incidents), road traffic offences (8,439 incidents) and violent crime (7,278 incidents) – all of which underscore the need for effective security in Scotland’s capital city.

Often, though, crime rates alone do not tell the full story. Indeed, for many of the city’s residents, perception plays just as big a role in determining where they feel safe. While some areas are statistically more dangerous, personal experience often influences people’s choices just as much. So, which areas do people tend to avoid?

We asked our Evening News readers which city streets they feel unsafe on a night – and lots of you replied.

Browse our picture gallery to see Edinburgh streets that locals say can often feel dangerous after dark – and please tell us your own thoughts in the comments section before you go.

Edinburgh's 15 most 'dangerous' streets after dark - gallery

Niddrie Mains Road

South Bridge

The Meadows