Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four more people have been arrested following disorder in Edinburgh during Bonfire Night on November 5.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A full criminal investigation into the incidents that arose during the evening of Tuesday, November 5, began the following day and as a result of these inquiries three further individuals were charged in connection with the disturbances on Calder Road that saw fireworks and projectiles thrown at the public, police officers and various busses.

A 16-year-old male was charged on Tuesday, November 12, while two 17-year-old males were charged on Wednesday, November 13. All three will appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, December 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 15-year-old male was also arrested on Wednesday following incidents that took place on Captain’s Road, where projectiles were thrown at Public Order Officers. He will appear in court on an undertaking at a later date.

Pictures of the disorder in Niddrie on November 5, which spread across the city. | NW

To date, 13 people have been charged, five homes searched, and two vehicles seized following the offences that took place between Halloween and Bonfire Night. Further arrests are expected as inquiries continue.

Chief Superintendent David Robertson, Divisional Commander for Edinburgh, said: “We want the arrests made so far to provide reassurance to our communities that we are committed to bringing all those responsible for the crimes that took place to justice.

“Equally, they should serve as a very real reminder to everyone who was involved that we are actively pursuing them, and they can expect a visit from us imminently.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We still have lots of excellent CCTV footage and other evidence gathered on Halloween and Bonfire Night to go through and we are confident this will help us identify and charge more offenders in due course.

“Members of the public who have video or photographic evidence can still submit it to https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT24S16-PO1.”