Edinburgh crime: Man charged over machete attack in Cumnor Crescent, Liberton
A man has been charged over a serious assault in Edinburgh's Liberton area.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers can confirm that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault that happened around 8.35pm in Cumnor Crescent, Edinburgh, on Saturday, 7 January, 2023."
The 26-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday (24 January), police said.