Edinburgh crime: Man charged over machete attack in Cumnor Crescent, Liberton

Man charged after machete attack in Edinburgh’s Cumnor Crescent

By Ian Swanson
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

A man has been charged over a serious assault in Edinburgh's Liberton area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Officers can confirm that a man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault that happened around 8.35pm in Cumnor Crescent, Edinburgh, on Saturday, 7 January, 2023."

The 26-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday (24 January), police said.

