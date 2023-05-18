News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man, 33, charged over serious assault at cocktail bar on Forrest Road in Edinburgh’s Old Town

CCTV appeal issued last month leads to arrest of 33-year-old man

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 18th May 2023, 19:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th May 2023, 19:21 BST

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault at a busy bar in Edinburgh city centre.

The arrest followed a CCTV appeal issued by police in the aftermath of the incident, which took place in early February.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Following our previous appeal, we can confirm that a 33-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault at a cocktail bar on Forrest Road, Edinburgh, which took place on Friday, 3 February, 2023.”

A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault at a cocktail bar on Forrest Road in Edinburgh.A man has been charged in connection with a serious assault at a cocktail bar on Forrest Road in Edinburgh.
The man is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Constable Chris Stewart said: “We’d like to thank the public for their assistance with our investigation.”

