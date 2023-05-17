A man was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries after being attacked in West Lothian.

The incident happened around 7.20pm on Tuesday, 16 May, 2023, in the Elizabeth Drive area of Bathgate.

The victim, a 47-year-old man, was taken to St John’s Hospital in Livingston for treatment.

Police are now encouraging anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a red Honda Civic car in the area around this time.

Detective Sergeant Keith Sinclair said: “Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing to anyone with information to get in touch.

“We are also keen to speak with anyone who witnessed this attack or has dash-cam footage from being in the area at the time that may assist us.”