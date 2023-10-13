Edinburgh crime: Man arrested following city centre attempted robberies
A 32-year-old man has been arrested following attempted robberies in Edinburgh city centre earlier this week.
The incidents happened on Tuesday, October 10, at St Mary’s Street, Market Street, Jeffrey Street and the High Street, with a man threatening members of the public and attempting to obtain money from them. The man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.
Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”