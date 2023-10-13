News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man arrested following city centre attempted robberies

Police thank the public for their help
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 13th Oct 2023, 09:49 BST
Updated 13th Oct 2023, 09:50 BST
A 32-year-old man has been arrested following attempted robberies in Edinburgh city centre earlier this week.

The incidents happened on Tuesday, October 10, at St Mary’s Street, Market Street, Jeffrey Street and the High Street, with a man threatening members of the public and attempting to obtain money from them. The man will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court at a later date.

Detective Sergeant Steven Dick said: “We would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiries.”