A 32-year-old man has been put behind bars for six years after a string of violent offences including a serious assault.

Zander Stevens was sentenced at the High Court in Stirling on Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 after being found guilty of offences assault, housebreaking and robbery.

The offences were committed in November and December 2021 in the Edinburgh area.

A man has been jailed for a series of violent offences in Edinburgh