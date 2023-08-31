News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Man jailed for six years for serious assault, housebreaking and robbery

The 32-year-old was found guilty of violent offences.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 31st Aug 2023, 11:34 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 11:34 BST

A 32-year-old man has been put behind bars for six years after a string of violent offences including a serious assault.

Zander Stevens was sentenced at the High Court in Stirling on Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 after being found guilty of offences assault, housebreaking and robbery.

The offences were committed in November and December 2021 in the Edinburgh area.

A man has been jailed for a series of violent offences in EdinburghA man has been jailed for a series of violent offences in Edinburgh
Detective Constable Euan Chancellor said: “We welcome this sentencing which sends a clear message that violence towards anyone within our communities will not be tolerated in any form."

