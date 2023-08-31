Edinburgh crime: Man jailed for six years for serious assault, housebreaking and robbery
The 32-year-old was found guilty of violent offences.
A 32-year-old man has been put behind bars for six years after a string of violent offences including a serious assault.
Zander Stevens was sentenced at the High Court in Stirling on Tuesday, 29 August, 2023 after being found guilty of offences assault, housebreaking and robbery.
The offences were committed in November and December 2021 in the Edinburgh area.
Detective Constable Euan Chancellor said: “We welcome this sentencing which sends a clear message that violence towards anyone within our communities will not be tolerated in any form."