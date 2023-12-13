Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Midlothian has been named as one of the worst drug driving hotspots in Scotland, sparking ‘don't risk it’ warnings ahead of the festive season.

New data has revealed the region is third most likely to drive under the influence of drugs, more than 66 per cent higher than the national average.

The findings of the drug driving research, from rehab provider Abbeycare, also shows that incidents are most likely to occur when pubs and clubs shut.

Photo by: Tesson/Andia/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

It comes after Police Scotland launched a hard-hitting campaign on 1 December to tackle drink and drug-driving, warning drivers that it destroys lives and is not worth the risk.

Inverclyde is the worst for drug driving in Scotland as it reports an annual average of 2.2 drug-related collisions per 100,000 residents - 83 per cent higher than the national average reported across all parts of Scotland (1.2 collisions). The second-worst drug-driving problem areas are Dumfries and Galloway and Midlothian, with 2 collisions per 100,000 residents.

The drug driving study scaled the average annual number of road collisions to the local population to calculate the collision rate ranking places from worst to least affected. It follows an analysis of a decade’s worth of drug-driving collisions and casualties data from the Department for Transport.

Edinburgh also ranks among the police divisions with the most suspected drug deaths. Fatalities hit a record high in Edinburgh last year, prompting fresh calls for safe drug consumption rooms in the city.

Speaking on the drug driving research, an Abbeycare spokesperson said: “Many may be tempted to make a poor decision as their inhibitions and common sense are affected by excessive alcohol consumption and illegal substances. This is especially true during the festive season, as many ‘let go’ even more than normal.

“Hopefully, sobering statistics such as those about the substantial rise in suspected drug deaths will help hammer home the importance of considering others’ safety as well as your own when consuming substances or alcohol. And if you know you’ll be tempted to get behind the wheel after a night out, it’s best to leave your car at home and commute into town instead to avoid irreversible mistakes that will change your life - and that of others.”

Closing time for pubs is the time of day when an incident is most likely to occur according to the data - with 11 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. named the riskiest time, with an average of 18 fatal crashes reported yearly.

The times in which most pubs, bars, and clubs shut saw the highest incidence of drug-driving collisions overall, with intervals between 12 a.m. to 2:59 a.m. accounting for the second, third, and fourth most dangerous times to drive.

During the festive period Police Scotland will be ready to catch drug-drivers with roadside tests using drug wipes for any motorist they suspect of drug-driving. If the test is positive, drivers will be arrested.

Launching the enforcement campaign on 1 December Chief Superintendent Hilary Sloan, Police Scotland’s Head of Road Policing said: “We continue to see motorists put others at risk by driving after drinking alcohol or taking drugs, despite repeated warnings about the dangers of drink and drug-driving.

“It doesn’t matter how good a driver you think you are, alcohol and drugs will affect your reactions and your judgement.

