A brutal attack on three Ukrainian teenagers, which left one with stab wounds, has sent shock waves through the Edinburgh community.

The three boys, two of whom were aged 13 and one 15, were targeted while walking to a bus stop in Niddrie Mains Road on Sunday. A gang of young people set upon the trio, leaving one of the 13-year-olds with stab wounds and the other with a slashed ear. The 15-year-old was also punched in the attack.

Residents and community figures have condemned the shock attack on the teenagers, who were brought to the city for safety due to war in their home country. And the news has been branded ‘disgusting’ with one man having said the youngsters would be ‘safer in Ukraine’.

One concerned resident said: “Disgusting to think these children were brought over to protect them from war to then be stabbed on the streets of an Edinburgh community a place they’ve called home for a year it’s frightening to hear about kids so young being victims of knife crime.” Another said: "This is disgusting! Bring back the days where you actually got punished for this this is heartbreaking!”

Many called for tougher sanctions for youths found guilty of knife crime.

Cameron Cam said: “That’s terrible… the problem in Scotland has always been the justice system… in this case even if the attackers are caught it’s almost guaranteed there will be little or no punishment.” Anna Williams said: “What a vile thing to do. Hope they catch the youth and name and shame them and name the parents as well and fine the parents. What is wrong with the youth of today I think a lot of them have been dragged up not taught manners.”

Clara Nelson said: “That’s absolutely shocking poor wee boys they have come here as they are fleeing war and being treated like dirt by people who will most probably never have to flee this country to safety. I really hope there is justice done.”

Another said: "Seriously laws need to actually punish people this is shocking!! These are kids carrying knifes and using them!! When does it stop? Tough sentence and not just a slap on wrist for a year might help!!”

And Cammy Day, council leader, said Edinburgh – which is the sister city of Ukrainian capital Kyiv – has ‘no place for racism’.

He said: “I unequivocally condemn this cowardly and disgraceful attack on three of our Ukrainian residents. Racism has absolutely no place in Edinburgh and I hope that the authorities are able to find those responsible quickly and bring them to justice.

“I have been clear since the first days of Russia’s illegal war against Ukraine, that those Ukrainians who have had to make their new lives here in Edinburgh are welcome here for as long as they need. Over the last 18 months, I am proud that as a city we have stepped up in solidarity with Ukrainians. This support will continue.”

The Consulate of Ukraine said: “We call upon Police Scotland to gather evidence and carry out the investigation to detect those responsible for racially aggravated assault on Ukrainian citizens and bring them to justice.”