Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A thirteen-year-old Ukrainian boy was stabbed and two others injured in a racially aggravated assault in Edinburgh.

The three Ukrainian teenagers, two boys aged 13 and one aged 15, were set upon as they walked towards a bus stop in Niddrie Mains Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday, September 3. They were approached by a gang of eight youths, who were all dressed in dark clothing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two people from the group assaulted one of the 13-year-old boys, leaving him with a cut to his ear. Other members of the group then attacked the other boys. The 15-year-old was punched and the 13-year-old was stabbed. All members of the group then fled the scene.

The assault took place on Niddrie Mains Road

The three victims were treated at hospital and the incident was reported to police the following day. Officers said they are reviewing relevant CCTV footage and have appealed to the public to come forward with information.

Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn said: “I know there were members of the public in the area at the time of the attack and I am asking them to contact us with any information they may have. We are appealing for details on the group of youths, who were dressed in dark clothing, perhaps you saw them somewhere else, did you see them running off, any small piece of information could assist us in identifying those responsible for these attacks.”