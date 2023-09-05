News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Ukrainian teenagers stabbed, slashed and punched in racially aggravated assault

Officers are treating the attack of the Ukrainian teens as racially aggravated.
By Jolene Campbell
Published 5th Sep 2023, 14:02 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
A thirteen-year-old Ukrainian boy was stabbed and two others injured in a racially aggravated assault in Edinburgh.

The three Ukrainian teenagers, two boys aged 13 and one aged 15, were set upon as they walked towards a bus stop in Niddrie Mains Road at around 8.30pm on Sunday, September 3. They were approached by a gang of eight youths, who were all dressed in dark clothing.

Two people from the group assaulted one of the 13-year-old boys, leaving him with a cut to his ear. Other members of the group then attacked the other boys. The 15-year-old was punched and the 13-year-old was stabbed. All members of the group then fled the scene.

The assault took place on Niddrie Mains RoadThe assault took place on Niddrie Mains Road
The three victims were treated at hospital and the incident was reported to police the following day. Officers said they are reviewing relevant CCTV footage and have appealed to the public to come forward with information.

Detective Inspector Keith Fairbairn said: “I know there were members of the public in the area at the time of the attack and I am asking them to contact us with any information they may have. We are appealing for details on the group of youths, who were dressed in dark clothing, perhaps you saw them somewhere else, did you see them running off, any small piece of information could assist us in identifying those responsible for these attacks.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2523.