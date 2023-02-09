A rise in violent crimes and attacks in Edinburgh could be linked with an ongoing feud between criminal gangs, police have said.

A major operation has been launched, involving detectives and specialists from across Police Scotland, after a spate of incidents which saw individuals attacked with weapons, including machetes and knives. The series of attacks are believed to be targeted and linked with rival gang members involved in drugs supply and vehicle crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Petrie said: “These incidents have taken place in Edinburgh and Midlothian, and we suspect that they relate to an ongoing feud between criminal gangs who predominantly operate within Edinburgh. As a result we have commenced a major inquiry utilising detectives and specialists from across Police Scotland.

Edinburgh crime news: Recent violent attacks in the Capital thought to be linked, confirm police

“Our investigations to date have demonstrated that the attacks have been planned and targeted towards rival gang members who are involved in drugs supply and vehicle crime.”

And while he said there is currently no risk to the wider public, he condemned the reckless behaviour and use of weapons. He said: “At this time there is no suggestion of a risk to the wider public, however, the behaviour has been reckless and involved the use of weapons to inflict injury on the chosen victim so it is essential that we apprehend those responsible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of the public are now being urged to come forward with any information which could help police in their investigations.

Superintendent Mark Rennie, who is responsible for operational policing within Edinburgh, has said that additional officers are currently being deployed to specifically target gang members and disrupt their activity. He said: “We have already made several arrests following recent violence and would encourage members of the public with information to come forward so we can take action."