A Just Giving Page has been set up to support the family of Barry Martin, who died after a fire in the Jenners building on Princes Street last month.

Organisers are hoping to raise around £10,000 to help the family of the brave firefighter, who died days after he was injured in a blaze which ripped through the former department store on January 23. The page said all money raised would go to “benefit Barry’s wife Shelley and family”.

Mr Martin was called with his colleagues to the Jenners Building on the morning of January 23 after reports of flames and smoke coming from the building. He was among five firefighters to be taken to hospital for treatment. While four were discharged after having been treated for burns and smoke inhalation, Mr Martin remained in a critical condition for days after the fire. It was announced on Friday, January 27 that he had died from his injuries.

The Just Giving Page has been set up by the Fireaway Retirees Club which is an independent group comprising of over 400 retired firefighters, control and support staff of the old Lothian & Borders Fire Service. The page, which will be monitored by two club administrators who have served as firefighters in Edinburgh, has already reached £3,970 of its target.

The cause of the fire at the Jenners building is still unclear.

Owners, AAA United, released a statement at the time saying: “It was with great sadness we received news of the death of firefighter Barry Martin, who died after being injured while tackling the fire in the Jenners building. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues during this very difficult time. Our thoughts are also with the four other injured from the rescue team, and we hope they have a swift recovery.