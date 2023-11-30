News you can trust since 1873
Edinburgh crime: Ongoing incident as Edinburgh police swoop on flats with ambulance at scene

A large police presence is outside a block of flats in Edinburgh
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 30th Nov 2023, 09:18 GMT
Updated 30th Nov 2023, 11:11 GMT
Police are currently dealing with an incident at a block of flats on a busy Edinburgh street.

Numerous police cars and an ambulance are in currently in attendance on Craigentinny Road.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment

This is a breaking story. More to follow.

Update – Two rushed to hospital and man and woman charged after dog bites three people