Edinburgh crime: Ongoing incident as Edinburgh police swoop on flats with ambulance at scene
A large police presence is outside a block of flats in Edinburgh
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are currently dealing with an incident at a block of flats on a busy Edinburgh street.
Numerous police cars and an ambulance are in currently in attendance on Craigentinny Road.
Police Scotland has been approached for comment
This is a breaking story. More to follow.