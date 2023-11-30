Officers said the dog was seized and two people have been charged

A dog has attacked three people in Edinburgh, with two being rushed to hospital, as police say the owners have been charged.

The incident, which took place on Craigentinny Road on Thursday morning, prompted a large emergency services response, with several police cars and an ambulance spotted at the scene. Officers said the dog was seized.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.30am on Thursday, 30 November, 2023, officers received a report of three people having been bitten by a dog in the Craigentinny Road area of Edinburgh.

“Emergency services attended and a one person was treated by paramedics at the scene. Two people were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment. The dog has been seized.